The desire to ensure software quality within agile workflows has driven a growing trend among security and development teams to run their application security program at the speed of DevOps. But this can be difficult to accomplish for a couple of reasons:

There are significant issues in information collection, sorting, and analysis. This is a complex process which involves running AST tools, consuming results from different sources and formats, performing manual code reviews, and then, dissecting from these results what needs to be fixed first.

Security teams struggle to allocate an adequate number of resources to triaging existing vulnerabilities. This is because of the time-intensive nature of manually gathering relevant data points and business context to assess prioritization of a single finding.



Growingly, this has created a need for simpler ways of consuming a growing volume of AST security results and determining critical work. In a Gartner study from November 2020 on Intelligent Automation in Application Testing Services, successful use cases of advanced security testing included the ability to consume and correlate testing results with relevant business metrics, and from this analysis, pinpoint vulnerable software. These capabilities are considered essential to ensuring better resilience, cost optimization, and product quality. Much of what can help organizations achieve this outcome effectively relies on having a good AVC solution.