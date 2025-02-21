The Building Security In Maturity Model (better known as the BSIMM) is a descriptive model that provides a baseline of observed activities for software security initiatives. Because these initiatives often use different methodologies and different terminology, the BSIMM also creates a common vocabulary for software security initiatives.
Based on research with companies such as Aetna, HSBC, Cisco, and more, the Building Security In Maturity Model (BSIMM) measures software security. The BSIMM (pronounced “bee simm”) is a study of existing software security initiatives. By quantifying the practices of different organizations, the BSIMM can describe common software security practices as well as unique variations.
The BSIMM initiative began in 2006 when members of Cigital (now part of Black Duck®) began to develop a model to describe software security initiatives. Nine firms were selected as part of the initial study. The first BSIMM was published in 2009. The purpose of the BSIMM model is to describe what actually happens in software security initiatives, rather than prescribe what “should happen” based on opinion alone.
The BSIMM is a software security framework used to categorize activities to assess security initiatives. The framework consists of 12 practices organized into four domains:
The BSIMM is descriptive rather than prescriptive. That is, the BSIMM is not a how-to guide, nor is it a one-size-fits-all prescription for security. Instead, it is a reflection of software security that can:
The Black Duck Maturity Action Plan (MAP) is available for organizations that want to turn the information obtained from the BSIMM into a prescriptive plan. If you don’t have a software security initiative in place, the BSIMM can help your organization develop an SSI, allowing you to answer these questions, among others:
If you already have a software security initiative running, you can use the BSIMM to learn where you stand against your peers and enhance your software security program.
There are several resources available to learn more about BSIMM:
