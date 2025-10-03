An attacker’s aim for carrying out a CSRF attack is to force the user to submit a state-changing request.

Examples include



Submitting or deleting a record

Submitting a transaction

Purchasing a product

Changing a password

Sending a message



Social engineering platforms are often used by attackers to launch a CSRF attack. This tricks the victim into clicking a URL that contains a maliciously crafted, unauthorized request for a particular Web application. The user’s browser then sends this maliciously crafted request to a targeted Web application. The request also includes any credentials related to the particular website (e.g., user session cookies). If the user is in an active session with a targeted Web application, the application treats this new request as an authorized request submitted by the user. Thus, the attacker succeeds in exploiting the Web application’s CSRF vulnerability.

A CSRF attack targets Web applications failing to differentiate between valid requests and forged requests controlled by attacker. There are many ways for an attacker to try and exploit the CSRF vulnerability.

To give you an example, let’s say that Bob has an online banking account on samplebank.com. He regularly visits this site to conduct transactions with his friend Alice. Bob is unaware that samplebank.com is vulnerable to CSRF attacks. Meanwhile, an attacker aims to transfer $5,000 from Bob’s account by exploiting this vulnerability. To successfully launch this attack



The attacker must build an exploit URL.

The attacker must also trick Bob into clicking the exploit URL.

Bob needs to have an active session with samplebank.com.



Let’s say that the online banking application is built using the GET method to submit a transfer request. As such, Bob’s request to transfer $500 to Alice (with account number 213367) might look like this.



GET https://samplebank.com/onlinebanking/transfer?amount=500&accountNumber=213367 HTTP/1.1



Aligning with the first requirement to successfully launch a CSRF attack, an attacker must craft a malicious URL to transfer $5,000 to the account 425654:



https://samplebank.com/onlinebanking/transfer?amount=5000&accountNumber=425654



Using various social engineering attack methods, an attacker can trick Bob into loading the malicious URL. This can be achieved in various ways. For instance, including malicious HTML image elements onto forms, placing a malicious URL on pages that are often accessed by users while logged into the application, or by sending a malicious URL through email.



The following is an example of a disguised URL:



<img src = “https://samplebank.com/onlinebanking/transfer?amount=5000&accountNumber=425654” width=“0” height= “0”>



Consider the scenario that includes an image tag in an attacker-crafted email to Bob. Upon receiving it, Bob’s browser application opens this URL automatically—without human intervention. As a result, without Bob’s permission, a malicious request is sent to the online banking application. If Bob has an active session with samplebank.com, the application would treat this as an authorized amount transfer request coming from Bob. It would then transfer the amount to the account specified by an attacker.



There are some limitations. To carry out a successful CSRF attack, consider the following:

