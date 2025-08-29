The CRA will have a broad impact on the technology industry, affecting manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. It is particularly relevant for organizations that produce or distribute digital products including software, hardware, and connected devices. The legislation aims to create a more secure digital environment by setting high standards for cybersecurity and holding organizations accountable for meeting these standards.

Manufacturers have the most significant responsibilities. Importers and distributors also have distinct obligations under the CRA, which includes verifying CE marking, which signifies a PDE complies with the CRA’s essential cybersecurity requirements. They must also ensure required documentation and inform authorities about identified cybersecurity risks.