The EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) is a comprehensive piece of legislation designed to improve the cybersecurity of digital products and services. It applies to a wide range of products including hardware, software, and connected devices, and covers the entire life cycle of these products, from design and development to distribution and end-of-life management.

What are “products with digital elements”?

The CRA defines products with digital elements (PDEs) as “any software or hardware product and its remote data processing solutions, including software or hardware components being placed on the market separately, provided its use involves a physical data connection to a device or network.”

Who is impacted by the CRA?

The CRA will have a broad impact on the technology industry, affecting manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. It is particularly relevant for organizations that produce or distribute digital products including software, hardware, and connected devices. The legislation aims to create a more secure digital environment by setting high standards for cybersecurity and holding organizations accountable for meeting these standards.  

Manufacturers have the most significant responsibilities. Importers and distributors also have distinct obligations under the CRA, which includes verifying CE marking, which signifies a PDE complies with the CRA’s essential cybersecurity requirements. They must also ensure required documentation and inform authorities about identified cybersecurity risks.

Is open source software impacted by the CRA?

Yes. If open source is integrated into a commercial PDE, the manufacturer of that PDE is fully responsible for ensuring the entire product, including the open source components, complies with the CRA.

Are any products excluded by the CRA?

Certain product categories are excluded, primarily because they are already covered by existing sector-specific EU legislation that includes cybersecurity requirements. Notable exclusions are

  • Medical devices
  • Motor vehicles
  • Software-as-a-service products, provided they do not involve local software components on the user’s device that are necessary for its functioning
  • Products developed or modified exclusively for national security or defense purposes
  • Spare parts with digital elements supplied by the original manufacturer that are exempt under certain conditions

When and where does the CRA apply?

The CRA applies to all PDEs that are placed on the market of the European Union. This means that any manufacturer, importer, or distributor intending to sell or otherwise make PDEs available to end users within the EU must comply with the CRA’s provisions regardless of their own geographical location.

The CRA’s implementation is phased, allowing manufacturers, importers, and distributors time to adapt to the new requirements. Vulnerability and incident reporting obligations commence on September 11, 2026, significantly earlier than the full applicability of most other provisions, which begins on December 11, 2027.

