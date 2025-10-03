Open source code is usually stored in a public repository and shared publicly. Anyone can access the repository to use the code independently or contribute improvements to the design and functionality of the overall project.

OSS usually comes with a distribution license. This license includes terms that define how developers can use, study, modify, and most importantly, distribute the software.iii According to the Black Duck® KnowledgeBase, five of the most popular licenses are:

MIT License

GNU General Public License (GPL) 2.0—this is more restrictive and requires that copies of modified code are made available for public use

Apache License 2.0

GNU General Public License (GPL) 3.0

BSD License 2.0 (3-clause, New or Revised)—this is less restrictiveiv



When source code is changed, OSS must include what was altered as well as the methods involved. Depending on the license terms, the software resulting from these modifications may or may not be required to be made available for free.iii