Web application penetration testing is the practice of simulating attacks on a system in an attempt to gain access to sensitive data, with the purpose of determining whether a system is secure. These attacks are performed either internally or externally on a system, and they help provide information about the target system, identify vulnerabilities within them, and uncover exploits that could actually compromise the system. It is an essential health check of a system that informs testers whether remediation and security measures are needed.
There are several key benefits to incorporating web application penetration testing into a security program.
There are three key steps to performing penetration testing on web applications.
There are open source and commercial tools available to perform pen testing. You can also perform web application pen testing manually.
