The challenge: Establishing a secure SDLC across state agencies

Like many IT departments overseeing statewide technology needs, the agency faced significant challenges in helping its client departments establish a unified secure software development life cycle across a wide range of applications and systems. In 2022, the state solicited software security tool vendors for a solution that would help expand its agency-wide secure application development framework to reduce application security risk. The goal was to ensure that security practices were used throughout the development life cycle, from planning to deployment.

Key challenges included developer adoption of the new automated security tools and processes, and ensuring that those tools integrated smoothly into the existing DevOps pipeline. “We knew that the key to success would be how open developers would be to this new initiative,” noted an application security architect deeply involved with the implementation. “Adoption would be dependent upon how easily the new tools and processes fit into our DevOps pipelines.”