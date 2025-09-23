The solution: Establishing a zero-defect policy with Coverity

Williams had a priority to make her team’s software as stable and secure as possible by establishing a “zero-defect” policy. But there were challenges that needed to be addressed first. “I had previous experience with Coverity® Static Analysis,” Williams noted. “And I felt using it would reduce some of the issues we were running into. But first I had to convince my management that Coverity would be a worthwhile investment.”

“I gave my director a high-level overview of what was likely happening in the software that was causing some of the code stability issues we were encountering and how Coverity could be used to identify those issues,” Williams continued. “He was convinced by my presentation, and we bought Coverity.”

There was also some resistance from Linx developers. This wasn’t surprising to Williams, a software developer herself. As with most development teams, the Linx team’s focus was on producing code quickly, so they resisted the introduction of anything that might slow their development process down. But Williams knew that Coverity could help Linx developers identify critical software quality defects so they could be fixed at the beginning of the development cycle while still achieving the speed they needed.

“Yes, there was a bit of, ‘it’s going to slow us down,’ and ‘there will be too many false positives,’” Williams said. “But everyone agreed a priority was that our printers needed to match the requirements of our customers’ production lines, and that customers should feel confident that the software running on Linx printers was stable, secure, and accurate.”

“I set up weekly meetings with the development team, going through Coverity’s analysis of the code with them,” she continued. “And yes, we found some false positives. But we found many more true positives, to the point that someone said of a coding error, ‘oh, how could I have done that?’ At that point, I knew that they were convinced that Coverity was a useful tool that could help them write better code, faster.”

"Our next step was to take the code defects to zero," she said.