Industry: Fintech, digital payments, financial software
Headquarters: Rome, Italy
Customer footprint
Core business areas
Challenges
Requirements
Solutions
TAS Group is a recognized fintech leader across Europe, shaping the future of digital payments, card management, and financial markets with advanced software solutions. It’s motto, “Agile, flexible, and scalable technologies are our starting point; fast, customized, and reliable services are our destination,” is also the company’s foundational philosophy.
TAS Group helps its clients modernize complex payment systems, efficiently manage liquidity, and navigate the intricate web of international compliance standards, including PCI DSS, GDPR, PSD2, NIS2, and the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).
While many in the financial sector are still grappling with the implications of these regulations, TAS Group’s proactive and forward-thinking approach gives it a competitive advantage. Its leadership in handling these regulations underscores its understanding that cybersecurity and cyber-resilience are not just checkboxes but fundamental pillars of trust and continuous service delivery.
TAS Group has a deep commitment to operational resilience, business continuity, and robust cybersecurity practices. To deliver on its vision and maintain its leadership in compliance and innovation, TAS Group recognized the critical need to integrate security into its agile software development life cycle and gain continuous, comprehensive visibility.
Maintaining a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving threat landscape presents challenges, even for an innovator like TAS Group. According to Chief Information Security Officer Fabrizio Brintazzoli, vulnerability management issues plagued the development team before partnering with Black Duck. The vulnerability management processes were slow, manual, and prone to false positives, creating a bottleneck for his team. This hindered its agility and obscured the company’s true risk profile across its extensive software portfolio, threatening to slow down its fast, customized, and reliable services.
The team chose Black Duck® SCA and Coverity® Static Analysis, and the solutions quickly became indispensable. Black Duck’s automated open source license risk management, unparalleled software supply chain visibility, and continuous vulnerability monitoring directly support TAS Group’s agile development practices, ensuring that security is built-in, not bolted on.
With Black Duck, TAS Group could not only address immediate security challenges but also reinforce its foundational commitment to agile, flexible, and scalable technologies, ensuring it could continue to deliver the secure, reliable, and compliant services its customers depend on, now and in the future.
TAS implemented Black Duck SCA to gain better visibility into its software supply chain, improve the overall security posture of its software, and automate open source license risk management. Black Duck SCA combines file system scanning and source code analysis to deliver a complete and accurate view into the software supply chain, including
“Black Duck SCA has significantly improved our ability to generate a comprehensive SBOM for our applications,” Brintazzoli said. “The reports are easily exportable and integrate well with our existing compliance and security workflows, streamlining audits and reducing manual effort, as well.”
Black Duck SCA provides detailed dependency identification, early vulnerability detection, and automated security testing integrated into development workflows, significantly improving security posture.
“Most notably, the automated identification and continuous monitoring of open source components has drastically reduced our exposure to known vulnerabilities,” said Brintazzoli. “We have seen a clear decrease in the number of security issues related to third-party libraries, thanks to timely alerts and remediation guidance.”
Additionally, Black Duck’s license compliance features have minimized the legal risks associated with open source use.
Black Duck allows organizations to set license policies in advance, so developers can implement open source without the additional work required to evaluate license obligations.
“Black Duck SCA accurately detects the licenses associated with each component and flags any potential conflicts or obligations in real time,” Brintazzoli said. “This significantly reduces the manual effort required to track license compliance.”
Black Duck SCA also finds explicitly declared licenses, sublicenses, and embedded licenses, and presents the requirements and restrictions in a simplified view, along with complete license text and copyright information.
TAS integrated Coverity into its CI/CD pipeline for seamless, continuous static analysis without a significant impact on build times. “After each build, the analysis results are uploaded to the Coverity server for processing and review,” Brintazzoli said. “We configured the pipeline to fail or send alerts if critical issues are detected, ensuring early feedback to developers.”
Coverity scans can be performed throughout the early stages of the SDLC to uncover security and quality issues when they’re least disruptive and easiest to resolve.
Since implementing Coverity and Black Duck SCA, TAS Group has seen several significant improvements.
“From a development perspective, integrating Coverity into the CI/CD pipeline has had a positive impact on productivity and release velocity,” said Brintazzoli. Now, TAS’s developers are notified about security and quality issues in the early stages of the SDLC, when they are least disruptive and easiest to resolve. This has transformed TAS’s previously slow and manual process. This, combined with the accuracy of Coverity scans, has significantly reduced false positives and accelerated the previously slow and manual process of finding and resolving issues.
Black Duck SCA’s continuous monitoring and accurate vulnerability identification capabilities have drastically reduced exposure to known vulnerabilities, as well. The combination of Black Duck SCA and Coverity helps TAS maintain its compliance with regulatory frameworks like PCI DSS, GDPR, PSD2, NIS2, and DORA without duplicating efforts or introducing inconsistencies.
Black Duck SCA generates SBOMs in SPDX and CycloneDX formats, so exporting and sharing them with customers is easy. This streamlines audits and reduces manual effort, significantly improving the management of data processors and critical ICT third parties. And providing clear visibility into software components and their associated risks aligns with regulatory requirements for vendor assessments and contractual controls.
Black Duck SCA’s open source license management minimizes the legal risks associated with open source use and ensures compliance with regulations. It accurately detects licenses and flags potential conflicts or obligations in real time, significantly reducing the manual effort required for license compliance—crucial for managing third-party components and avoiding costly compliance issues.