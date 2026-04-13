TAS Group is a recognized fintech leader across Europe, shaping the future of digital payments, card management, and financial markets with advanced software solutions. It’s motto, “Agile, flexible, and scalable technologies are our starting point; fast, customized, and reliable services are our destination,” is also the company’s foundational philosophy.

TAS Group helps its clients modernize complex payment systems, efficiently manage liquidity, and navigate the intricate web of international compliance standards, including PCI DSS, GDPR, PSD2, NIS2, and the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

While many in the financial sector are still grappling with the implications of these regulations, TAS Group’s proactive and forward-thinking approach gives it a competitive advantage. Its leadership in handling these regulations underscores its understanding that cybersecurity and cyber-resilience are not just checkboxes but fundamental pillars of trust and continuous service delivery.

TAS Group has a deep commitment to operational resilience, business continuity, and robust cybersecurity practices. To deliver on its vision and maintain its leadership in compliance and innovation, TAS Group recognized the critical need to integrate security into its agile software development life cycle and gain continuous, comprehensive visibility.