Leveraging AI to Accelerate AppSec Vulnerability Remediation

AI is reshaping AppSec at an unprecedented pace, fundamentally changing how vulnerabilities are discovered and addressed. Advances in large language models have made it possible to analyze entire codebases, identify weaknesses, and even generate exploit paths within minutes.

However, while vulnerability discovery has scaled dramatically, remediation has not. Development teams now face an overwhelming volume of findings with limited time, context, and guidance to resolve them.

This creates a new reality: Vulnerability discovery is becoming trivial, while remediation remains slow, manual, and resource-constrained. To close this widening gap, organizations must look to AI for more than just detection and begin applying it directly to the remediation process. AI-driven remediation strategies will enable faster, more accurate resolution of issues at scale.