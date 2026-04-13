Three Essentials for Consolidating AppSec

Fragmented application security tools quickly turn inefficiency into chaos. With siloed workflows, inconsistent policies, overlapping findings, and remediation delays, organizations lose sight of their true business risk. Security at scale demands consolidation.

This guide reveals the three essentials for consolidating AppSec testing effectively with a single platform that streamlines governance, automates onboarding, and delivers risk-focused prioritization so your teams can move faster without compromise.

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Download the guide to discover

  • How to eliminate tool sprawl by consolidating AppSec tools with a unified platform
  • How to easily automate onboarding across your enterprise to ensure full coverage
  • Why centralized policies and governance are essential for compliance and reporting transparency
  • How a unified platform like Black Duck Polaris™ Platform addresses modern AppSec challenges to improve developer speed
Three Essentials for Consolidating Application Security cover