Three Essentials for Consolidating AppSec

Fragmented application security tools quickly turn inefficiency into chaos. With siloed workflows, inconsistent policies, overlapping findings, and remediation delays, organizations lose sight of their true business risk. Security at scale demands consolidation.

This guide reveals the three essentials for consolidating AppSec testing effectively with a single platform that streamlines governance, automates onboarding, and delivers risk-focused prioritization so your teams can move faster without compromise.