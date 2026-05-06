Is Your Organization Ready for the EU Cyber Resilience Act?

EU CRA Vulnerability Reporting Checklist

The EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) is changing the game for software and hardware products sold in the EU. Starting September 11, 2026, manufacturers, importers, and distributors must report actively exploited vulnerabilities and severe security incidents to ENISA and recognized national CSIRTs or face significant penalties. From security by design to vulnerability handling and ongoing maintenance, CRA reporting requirements cover obligations across the entire product life cycle.

Our checklist navigates the requirements and deadlines to help you prepare with confidence.