With customers leading increasingly digital lifestyles, financial services institutions (FSIs) are under intense pressure to develop, test, and roll out new products and services at pace or risk losing their market share and top talent to more agile competitors.

Many FSIs are being held back by legacy IT infrastructure and a raft of new compliance and security challenges in a changing risk landscape. Even when migrating to more modern systems such as cloud-based architectures, teams often find an increased attack surface can open a Pandora's box of cyber security issues.

This paper, derived from a virtual roundtable hosted by Black Duck and FStech, investigates the use of DevSecOps to drive digital transformation while keeping systems, customers, and an institution's bottom line secure.