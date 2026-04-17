AI has fundamentally transformed the landscape of software development. Thanks to AI-powered coding assistants, code is being generated at unprecedented volume and speed.

Security can’t afford to lag behind. The promise of AI-accelerated development becomes a liability when application security testing becomes a bottleneck, arriving too late with feedback that’s out of sync with development workflows.

The answer isn’t simply faster security tools—it’s thoughtful automation that integrates security seamlessly into the environments where developers already work, from IDEs to pull requests to CI/CD pipelines.

The familiar “shift-left” approach to security needs to transform to an “always-on” approach if organizations hope to manage risk intelligently at the speed and scale of AI-powered development.