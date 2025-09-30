The primary goal when breaking the build in the CI/CD DevOps life cycle is to treat security issues with the same level of importance as quality and business requirements. If quality or security tests fail, the continuous integration server breaks the build.

When the build breaks, the CI/CD pipeline also breaks. Based on the reason for the broken build, appropriate activities such as architecture risk analysis (ARA), threat modeling, or a manual code review are triggered.

