Your Mythos Mandate:

Modernize AppSec for Machine-Speed Exploits

AI-powered attacks are no longer a future threat. AI models like Claude Mythos can discover thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities, reducing time-to-exploit from days to hours. At the same time, NIST is scaling back NVD enrichment due to surging CVE volume and a lack of staffing to keep up with the demand. Organizations that don’t modernize their AppSec program now aren’t just behind, they’re operating at a disadvantage that compounds with every new vulnerability disclosed.

This executive brief breaks down exactly what changed with Mythos, why it matters for your organization, and what immediate actions you need to take to close the gap between discovery and remediation.