Your Mythos Mandate: 

Modernize AppSec for Machine-Speed Exploits

AI-powered attacks are no longer a future threat. AI models like Claude Mythos can discover thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities, reducing time-to-exploit from days to hours. At the same time, NIST is scaling back NVD enrichment due to surging CVE volume and a lack of staffing to keep up with the demand. Organizations that don’t modernize their AppSec program now aren’t just behind, they’re operating at a disadvantage that compounds with every new vulnerability disclosed.

This executive brief breaks down exactly what changed with Mythos, why it matters for your organization, and what immediate actions you need to take to close the gap between discovery and remediation.

Download the brief now

Download the brief to learn

  • Why Mythos represents a step-change in attacker capability—not just an incremental improvement
  • How the collapse of exploit timelines exposes weaknesses in AppSec programs
  • What the NIST NVD changes mean for your vulnerability prioritization and why those who rely on public vulnerability enrichment data are at risk
  • How to build a Mythos-ready defense using a hybrid AST model that combines deterministic scanning and LLM-powered capabilities

 

Your Mythos Mandate: Modernize AppSec for Machine-Speed Exploits cover