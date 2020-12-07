Synopsys surveyed 1,500 IT professionals working in cyber security to analyze the DevSecOps practices used to address open source vulnerability management.

This week Synopsys released the “DevSecOps Practices and Open Source Management in 2020” report, findings from a survey of 1,500 IT professionals working in cyber security, software development, software engineering, and web development. The report explores the strategies that organizations around the world are using to address open source vulnerability management, as well as the problem of outdated or abandoned open source components in commercial code. Survey participants came from the United States, the United Kingdom, Finland, Germany, China, Singapore, and Japan, with at least 50 respondents from each country. Here are six key findings from the report.