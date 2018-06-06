The 3 Ways

It’s easy to think the Three Ways referred to when talking about DevOps principles are three different methods of applying DevOps in your organization, but each way contributes to the entire concept of DevOps, including prescriptive steps to help teams implement it in their organization.

This essential foundation leads naturally to DevSecOps. Incorporating DevOps principles earlier in the software development life cycle (SDLC) creates shorter feedback loops and decreases complexity, which allows engineers to detect and fix security and compliance issues faster and more easily.

DevOps may be one of the best ways to better integrate information security into the daily work of everyone in the technology value stream.

—The DevOps Handbook