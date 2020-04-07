The fifth generation (5G) of cellular phone technology is upon us. You can hardly turn on your TV or stream a YouTube video without seeing an advertisement for 5G. Beyond the speed and latency advantages that 5G will offer for consumer mobile devices, the Internet of Things (IoT) will benefit from 5G’s capability to support many more simultaneous connections. With a much wider pipe—with up to 20 times the capacity of 4G (minimum peak data rate of 20 Gbps versus 1 Gbps)—5G can support many more simultaneous connections. And the invention of 5G allows for network latencies as low as 1 millisecond, up to 10 times greater than 4G. Ubiquitous IoT devices, such as sensors in vehicles, traffic lights, and roadbeds, will benefit from performance increases in 5G and make possible sci-fi use cases, including autonomous automotive applications.

But along with all the great benefits of speed, throughput, low latency, and futuristic functionality comes a downside: an expanded attack surface. With the forecast of connected IoT devices and applications estimated to exceed 67 billion by 2025—perhaps up to 75 billion—the field is rife with targets. And because many vulnerable IoT devices ship with default passwords that are rarely changed and ports that always seem to be open, for hackers, it’s like shooting fish in a barrel. The process of securing IoT devices, like any software development process, is also vulnerable to design flaws and coding mistakes.

However, not every 5G vulnerability can be laid at the doorstep of IoT devices. With new 5G wireless technology replacing older 4G LTE technology, uncertainties and risks can abound within the 5G protocols themselves. And because 5G standards are relatively young, with their definitions still evolving, 5G and IoT devices will need better security.