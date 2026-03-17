For more than a decade, software security has evolved gradually—new tooling here, a policy tweak there, incremental cultural shifts toward DevSecOps. But with the rise of Generative AI and large language models (LLMs), that era is over. Application security (AppSec) isn’t evolving anymore. It is being fundamentally rewritten.

The BSIMM16 report provides the clearest industrywide snapshot yet of how AI is reshaping software security—across development, testing, compliance, governance, and even organizational culture. The data-driven Building Security in Maturity Model (BSIMM) shows how leading organizations actually build and run their software security programs. Instead of prescribing best practices, it documents 128 real-world software security activities observed across more than 100 firms, giving teams a clear, evidence‑based way to benchmark their maturity and prioritize improvements—especially as AI, supply chain risk, and automation reshape AppSec.

And the message is unmistakable: AI is driving the most significant shift in AppSec since the move to cloud-native architectures.

Organizations that embrace this shift will accelerate innovation and reduce risk. Those that don’t will find themselves facing vulnerabilities they can’t see, threats they don’t understand, and regulatory obligations they can’t meet.