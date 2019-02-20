The data breach of healthcare giant Anthem, which came to light a little more than four years ago, exposed about 79 million patient records. It was the biggest single compromise of healthcare data in history.



It still is—which is good news regarding the security of patient data held by healthcare organizations. No single breach since then has been worse. The Anthem data breach pushed the total number of records exposed in 2015 to 112 million, and no year since then has seen anything close. However, the number of breaches has increased, from the 250 range to more than 350 most years. So it would be hard to label Anthem a wake-up call that changed the world of healthcare data security.