Given the avalanche of media coverage this past week celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, if you didn’t know before, you surely now know that intense competition (with the Russians), monumental courage and American creativity and capability made it possible.

But, although it got a lot less coverage, coding did too.

Yes, in 1969 the internet was still 14 years away, the World Wide Web wouldn’t show up until eight years after that and wouldn’t become a “thing” for the masses for yet another five years or so.

But the Apollo 11 mission couldn’t have happened without computer code—software. As the Wall Street Journal put it couple of weeks ago: “It took more than big rockets to put humans on the moon … It took code.”