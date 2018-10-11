Automation in DevSecOps

Organizations are also realizing there is value in applying and sharing the value of automation by incorporating security principles earlier in the software development life cycle (SDLC). This creates shorter feedback loops and decreases friction, which allows engineers to detect and fix security and compliance issues faster and more naturally as part of software development workflows.

Enter DevSecOps. Automation in DevSecOps is the common denominator. It empowers development, security, and operations roles in the unified DevSecOps team to collaborate and scale their perspectives across the SDLC regardless of the deployment framework—on-premises, private cloud, public cloud, or hybrid. It accelerates security by making it a frictionless part of an organization’s new culture.