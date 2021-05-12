On Wednesday, May 12, President Biden signed an extensive Executive Order (E.O.) on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. The E.O. is primarily directed at federal departments and agencies, and federal contractors, but its implementing standards will likely have a much broader impact across critical infrastructure sectors and related technology suppliers.
Key directives include:
The E.O. has been influenced by a series of crippling cyber attacks as well as an acknowledgement that the United States will continue to face unrelenting and increasingly severe cyber threats.
While the standards and best practices mandated in the E.O. have yet to be finalized, technology suppliers can begin to prepare now.
