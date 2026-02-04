Software security programs are under more pressure than ever. AI-assisted development is accelerating code production, software supply chains are expanding, and regulatory scrutiny continues to intensify. Against this backdrop, one question comes up repeatedly: What does a mature, effective software security program actually look like today?

The answer is at the heart of the newly released “Building Security in Maturity Model” (BSIMM) report.

Now in its 16th iteration, the BSIMM report remains the industry’s only observational, data-driven benchmark for software security initiatives (SSIs). Rather than prescribing what organizations should do, the BSIMM report documents what real organizations are doing—based on direct interviews, evidence gathering, and peer comparison.

The BSIMM16 report reflects the observed practices of more than 100 organizations across industries, providing a clear view into how software security programs are evolving in response to modern development realities.