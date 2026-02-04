Software security programs are under more pressure than ever. AI-assisted development is accelerating code production, software supply chains are expanding, and regulatory scrutiny continues to intensify. Against this backdrop, one question comes up repeatedly: What does a mature, effective software security program actually look like today?
The answer is at the heart of the newly released “Building Security in Maturity Model” (BSIMM) report.
Now in its 16th iteration, the BSIMM report remains the industry’s only observational, data-driven benchmark for software security initiatives (SSIs). Rather than prescribing what organizations should do, the BSIMM report documents what real organizations are doing—based on direct interviews, evidence gathering, and peer comparison.
The BSIMM16 report reflects the observed practices of more than 100 organizations across industries, providing a clear view into how software security programs are evolving in response to modern development realities.
Unlike checklists, frameworks, or maturity models built by committee, BSIMM is grounded in measured reality. Every activity in the model exists because multiple organizations perform it as part of their software security program.
That distinction is critical. Improving software security almost always requires changing how an organization operates—something that happens incrementally, not overnight. BSIMM provides a common vocabulary and measuring stick that allows organizations to
As with prior releases, the BSIMM16 report highlights several notable shifts in how organizations are securing software today.
AI-assisted development and large language models are no longer edge cases—they are becoming part of everyday development workflows. The BSIMM16 report shows organizations beginning to adapt their security programs accordingly, expanding governance, review, and policy activities to account for AI-generated code and new classes of risk.
Rather than treating AI as something entirely separate, leading organizations are folding it into existing software security initiatives—applying familiar controls such as secure design review, policy enforcement, and risk assessment to AI-enabled development.
The BSIMM16 report shows a continued increase in the use of Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs), especially in organizations that provide software to the U.S. government. What began as a response to regulatory pressure and high-profile supply chain incidents is now becoming a standard practice within more mature SSIs. Leading organizations are integrating SBOM generation and consumption into their development and deployment pipelines, using them not only for compliance, but as a practical mechanism for understanding dependencies, assessing third-party risk, and responding more quickly to newly disclosed vulnerabilities.
Software security training is evolving from periodic, classroom-style instruction to continuous, role-specific enablement embedded in daily development work. The BSIMM16 report shows that higher-maturity organizations are moving away from one-size-fits-all training in favor of targeted guidance delivered at the point of need, through secure design patterns, developer playbooks, and just-in-time education integrated into tools and workflows. Security knowledge is operationalized across the SDLC, reducing friction for developers while improving real-world security outcomes.
BSIMM is not a roadmap, a checklist, or a compliance framework—and that’s by design. Its value lies in providing objective, peer-based insight into the current state of a software security initiative.
A BSIMM assessment enables organizations to understand where they stand today, identify which activities make sense to pursue next, and justify investments using real-world data. Over time, repeated assessments allow teams to track improvement and demonstrate progress to executives, boards, customers, and regulators.
As development practices continue to evolve—with AI, automation, and regulation reshaping the landscape—software security programs must evolve with them. The BSIMM16 report offers a clear, evidence-based view into how leading organizations are navigating that change.
By grounding security strategy in observed reality, BSIMM helps organizations move forward with confidence, focusing not on what’s theoretical, but on what’s proven to work.
Download the BSIMM16 report to explore the full data, trends, and insights shaping modern software security initiatives.
Feb 04, 2026 | 2 min read
Jan 22, 2026 | 3 min read