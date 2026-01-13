Fuzz testing is critical

These vulnerabilities were discovered using Defensics® Fuzzing, which systematically sends malformed or unexpected inputs to stress-test protocol implementations. Wireless protocols like IEEE 802.11 are complex, and even a small parsing error can lead to denial-of-service conditions.

Many environments, such as smart homes, healthcare systems, and industrial networks, rely on uninterrupted wireless connectivity. A loss of connectivity is not only frustrating but can also introduce security risks. For example, if a surveillance system frequently goes offline, users may begin ignoring alerts, leaving the property exposed to threats.

The attack was able to take down the network by sending just one frame over the air. Such low-effort exploits are highly impactful because

· They are easy to exploit in dense environments like urban areas.

· They can be repeated indefinitely.

· They may require manual intervention (router restart) to restore service.

· They bypass traditional security measures.

This highlights the importance of robust protocol handling and resilience against malformed inputs.