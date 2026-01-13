The Black Duck Cybersecurity Research Center (CyRC) recently uncovered high-risk vulnerabilities in wireless routers:
· CyRC Advisory: ASUS Router Vulnerability Causes Network Disruption and Client Disconnection
· CyRC Advisory: CVE-2025-14631 — High-Severity Vulnerability in TP-Link Archer BE400
These flaws allowed an attacker to disrupt the Wi-Fi network by sending a single malformed frame—no authentication required. The issues have been patched, but this case highlights important lessons for securing wireless infrastructure.
These vulnerabilities were discovered using Defensics® Fuzzing, which systematically sends malformed or unexpected inputs to stress-test protocol implementations. Wireless protocols like IEEE 802.11 are complex, and even a small parsing error can lead to denial-of-service conditions.
Many environments, such as smart homes, healthcare systems, and industrial networks, rely on uninterrupted wireless connectivity. A loss of connectivity is not only frustrating but can also introduce security risks. For example, if a surveillance system frequently goes offline, users may begin ignoring alerts, leaving the property exposed to threats.
The attack was able to take down the network by sending just one frame over the air. Such low-effort exploits are highly impactful because
· They are easy to exploit in dense environments like urban areas.
· They can be repeated indefinitely.
· They may require manual intervention (router restart) to restore service.
· They bypass traditional security measures.
This highlights the importance of robust protocol handling and resilience against malformed inputs.
The attack was effective despite WPA2/WPA3 security settings. This demonstrates that encryption alone does not guarantee security. Protocol-level flaws can undermine even the strongest cryptographic protections. Security must be layered, addressing both cryptographic and implementation weaknesses.
The vulnerabilities were responsibly disclosed and resolved through collaboration between Black Duck, TP-Link, ASUS, and Broadcom. Information on how to report security issues was easy to find, and the Product Security Incident Response Teams (PSIRTs) from each party responded quickly and professionally.
Responsible disclosure and coordinated patching are critical to minimizing risk and protecting users. Organizations should ensure that they have clear processes for vulnerability reporting and response. Tools like Black Duck® SCA help teams manage software supply chains and monitor Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) for discovered vulnerabilities.
These Wi-Fi vulnerabilities are a clear reminder that security isn’t just about strong passwords or encryption—it’s about building resilience at every layer. Fuzz testing is one of the most effective ways to uncover these weaknesses before attackers do.
Lastly, make sure your wireless access point is updated with the latest firmware, and enable automatic updates to stay protected.