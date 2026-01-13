Exploitation Details

The vulnerability (CVE‑2025‑14631) can be exploited by sending a single malformed 802.11 frame over the air to a TP-Link Archer BE400 within wireless range. This attack does not require authentication and is effective regardless of the configured network security level (WPA2/WPA3).

When the crafted frame is processed, the router encounters a NULL pointer dereference in its 802.11 frame-handling logic, causing an immediate reboot. Recovery takes approximately two minutes, during which all services are unavailable. The attacker can repeat the attack indefinitely, creating a sustained denial-of-service (DoS) condition.

Because the flaw resides in the low-level wireless protocol stack, the attack surface is limited to adjacent attackers with RF access, but the impact is significant: All client sessions are terminated and any ongoing data transmission may be interrupted or corrupted.

Specific technical details have been withheld to prevent widespread exploitation, which could severely impact network infrastructure and compromise the security and functionality of affected devices. The CyRC priority is to ensure the protection and stability of wireless networks while collaboratively working to responsibly disclose and address identified issues.