Breaking the rules

With details from the Inspector General’s report regarding the ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of personal email and communications infrastructure now coming to light, some of the fears expressed by the security community have been confirmed.

Was the email server subject to attack? We know it was.

Were Hillary Clinton or her IT staff aware of ongoing attacks? Again, confirmed.

Was the email server compromised? We don’t know, but with at least one actor making a credible claim, it’s reasonable to discuss the probability that more focused and funded attackers were able to gain access to the email server and its contents.

So, let’s take a step back and examine the motivations of the players here: the Clintons and their attackers.