Consolidate effort to manage multilayered security

While the “Software Vulnerability Report” lays out the importance of a multilayered approach to AppSec, the question of where to start remains. Your teams have likely become accustomed to the tools and processes they have in place, and with risk data scattered among so many point tools and teams, it’s difficult to reign it all in and unwind what’s already in motion.

That’s why starting your consolidation initiative by inserting a layer of abstraction between your development teams and your security tools is a good first step. By inserting this layer, you can achieve three core goals for your AppSec program.

Your development teams don’t need to learn multiple UIs—they can continue working with the tools they already know.

Your AppSec team can implement standard and consistent policies across the multitude of point tools being used by development teams across the company, consolidating it down to just one.

All your security tools are running through a single abstracted tool, providing you with a consolidated windowpane into what was tested, what was found, what was fixed, and what your overall risk is at any point in time.

Application security posture management (ASPM) tools provide this layer of abstraction. They act as a translation layer between AppSec and development, allowing AppSec teams to control and implement policies, SLAs, dashboards, and reporting, while communicating to development what needs to be fixed and how to fix it within the tools they are already using.

An ASPM tool will aggregate, normalize, and prioritize findings across the security tools you already use, all in one centralized location. This will reduce noise for development teams so they can focus on what to fix, in what order, and by what date, enabling them to keep the development process moving. Identifying and prioritizing critical issues with an accurate business context of applications, components, and associated security data provides teams with an actionable picture of overall software risk at any point in time.

This consolidation of effort, for both your AppSec and development teams, will streamline your ability to produce secure code at the velocity your business demands. It also sets you up to consolidate or swap out the point tools themselves because you no longer have policies, processes, or findings weaved into each one.