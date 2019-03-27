The fact that a cyber attack can have physical consequences is not exactly breaking news. The use of the computer worm Stuxnet to destroy nearly a thousand, or about a fifth, of the centrifuges in Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility is now a decade in the rearview.

The warnings of a “Cyber Pearl Harbor” go back much further than that—former counterterrorism czar Richard A. Clarke invoked the term in 2002—although such warnings became much more high-profile in 2012 when then Defense Secretary Leon Panetta used it in a speech in New York to the Business Executives for National Security.

Nothing at that kind of catastrophic scale has happened yet, and numerous experts have scoffed in the past at the idea that a hostile nation-state could cripple the U.S. grid or other critical infrastructure for months, or even years, at a time.

But what is increasingly being called the “convergence” of cyber and physical doesn’t have to mean national catastrophe. It could mean regional or local. It could mean personal—your own workplace, house, car or even your scooter. And that threat is indeed growing.