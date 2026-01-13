Overview

The Black Duck Cybersecurity Research Center (CyRC) discovered an issue while testing the interoperability of the Defensics® Fuzzing with 802.11 protocol test suites against ASUS routers.

During testing, the CyRC team found Defensics anomaly test cases that caused the network to stop working until the router was manually reset. This vulnerability allows an attacker to make the access point unresponsive to all clients and terminate any ongoing client connections. If data transmission to subsequent systems is ongoing, the data may become corrupted or, at minimum, the transmission will be interrupted.

Following discussions with the ASUS Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT), the issue was traced to Broadcom chipset software. Broadcom provided a patch to address the reported problem, and its PSIRT team was involved in the resolution process.