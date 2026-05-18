Developer-first workflows and integrations: Security scanning where development already happens

Bridge CLI 4.1.2 and 4.2.1: Signal in Polaris, automated fix PRs, and language detection in CI workflows

Bridge CLI 4.1.2 and 4.2.1 extend support for Polaris into CI workflows by importing Black Duck Signal™ results as External Analysis issues, enabling automated SCA PRs, and displaying language detection data in CI logs.

Signal is Black Duck’s agentic AI AppSec scanner, purpose-built to secure AI-generated code. Signal uses a coordinated system of specialized AI security agents powered by ContextAI™ to analyze code, assess exploitability, and guide remediation in real time. It is designed for the speed and scale of AI-driven development workflows. Unlike fAST Static, fAST SCA, and fAST Dynamic—which are native Polaris scan engines—Signal operates independently as an agentic scanner and its findings flow into Polaris via External Analysis. Polaris serves as the management and visibility layer; it is where Signal findings are triaged, evaluated against policies, and reported on alongside all other AppSec data.

With Bridge 4.2.1, teams with a Polaris External Analysis entitlement can import Signal scans directly into Polaris for centralized triage, policy evaluation, and reporting. Bridge 4.1.2 adds automated SCA Fix PRs and SAST language detection in CI logs, improving remediation speed and scan transparency.

Key capabilities