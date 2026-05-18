AppSec friction shows up fast when security and development workflows drift apart. Repository onboarding slows teams down, scan results live outside central triage, scanner updates introduce new findings midrelease, and license data is hard to assemble across tools. This Black Duck Polaris™ Platform release addresses those gaps with stronger integrations, deeper detection, expanded license governance, flexible reporting, and clearer scan coverage visibility.
In this blog post, we highlight updates across developer workflows, license compliance, reporting, and scan quality.
Bridge CLI 4.1.2 and 4.2.1 extend support for Polaris into CI workflows by importing Black Duck Signal™ results as External Analysis issues, enabling automated SCA PRs, and displaying language detection data in CI logs.
Signal is Black Duck’s agentic AI AppSec scanner, purpose-built to secure AI-generated code. Signal uses a coordinated system of specialized AI security agents powered by ContextAI™ to analyze code, assess exploitability, and guide remediation in real time. It is designed for the speed and scale of AI-driven development workflows. Unlike fAST Static, fAST SCA, and fAST Dynamic—which are native Polaris scan engines—Signal operates independently as an agentic scanner and its findings flow into Polaris via External Analysis. Polaris serves as the management and visibility layer; it is where Signal findings are triaged, evaluated against policies, and reported on alongside all other AppSec data.
With Bridge 4.2.1, teams with a Polaris External Analysis entitlement can import Signal scans directly into Polaris for centralized triage, policy evaluation, and reporting. Bridge 4.1.2 adds automated SCA Fix PRs and SAST language detection in CI logs, improving remediation speed and scan transparency.
Black Duck offers two complementary approaches to embedding security scanning into development workflows, each designed for a different entry point and persona, and both now available across all major SCM platforms.
The Polaris SCM integration is a security-led approach for bulk onboarding, continuous repository monitoring, and event-based scanning from the Polaris UI. It tracks new repositories, renamed projects, and branch changes across GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket, so coverage stays current with minimal manual effort. For a full overview of these platform-level capabilities, see the February 2026 announcement.
Black Duck Security Scan bulk CI onboarding is a CI-led approach for DevSecOps teams that manages bulk onboarding and scanning through pipeline configuration. Following the release of the Black Duck Security GitHub app, Black Duck now extends this CI-based onboarding experience to GitLab CI and Bitbucket pipelines. DevSecOps teams use a guided flow at integration.blackduck.com/onboard (or the Bitbucket app on the Atlassian Marketplace) to inject Security Scan steps directly into existing pipeline configurations, and generate pull or merge requests with the necessary changes for team review before anything is merged.
Each approach improves coverage and automation, but they differ in how teams implement and manage them.
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Polaris SCM Integration
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Black Duck Security Scan Bulk CI Onboarding
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Primary persona
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Security practitioners
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DevSecOps teams
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Entry point
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Polaris platform UI
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CI marketplace / integration.blackduck.com/onboard
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Implementation
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Platform-managed, continuous sync
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Pipeline injection via Bridge CLI / Bitbucket pipeline
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SCM monitoring
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Continuous: Detects new repos, renamed projects, branch changes
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Configured per onboarding session
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Scan triggers
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Event-based from Polaris
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Commit and PR/MR triggers via CI pipeline
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Platforms
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GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, Bitbucket
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GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket (Azure DevOps coming soon)
Polaris expands license compliance by providing deeper, evidence-backed insights and a unified, organizational view of license usage and governance.
Deep License Data adds visibility at the global, application, and project levels, with supporting evidence available at the project and branch level. Deeper license information is included in notice files. Our License Manager complements this with a centralized view of licenses in use, license terms, organizational fields, usage across projects and applications, and status displayed in dashboards and project views.
Flexible report modules let teams tailor out-of-the-box reports for different audiences by including only relevant modules and customizing content as needed.
Teams can edit text, fields, filters, and time ranges, and then save configurations for reuse, making it easier to produce consistent executive, technical, and compliance reports with less manual work.
AI services are no longer peripheral to application code—they’re embedded in it. And as development teams integrate LLM APIs into their applications, a new category of credential risk has emerged: hardcoded API keys for AI providers left exposed in source code. A breach doesn’t just compromise an application—it hands attackers access to AI infrastructure, usage credits, and potentially the data those services process.
The latest Rapid Scan Static (Sigma) enhancements add native detection of hardcoded API keys from major LLM providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity AI, and Gemini—catching exposed AI credentials at scan time, before they reach production. This capability runs automatically as part of every Rapid Scan Static scan in Polaris, requiring no configuration changes or rule updates to activate.
This release also complements Black Duck’s broader AI security strategy. Signal—Black Duck’s agentic AI scanner purpose-built for securing AI-generated code—gives teams a dedicated tool for analyzing AI-authored software at speed and scale. For teams running Signal, Polaris serves as the management and visibility layer: Signal findings flow into Polaris via External Analysis, where they’re triaged, evaluated against policies, and reported alongside all other application security findings. Together, Rapid Scan Static’s AI credential exposure detection and Signal’s agentic scanning address two distinct and growing dimensions of AI-era application security.
Recent Full Static Scan enhancements strengthen support for modern development environments while improving analysis quality and overall detection breadth across Polaris.
Full Static Scan adds support for Windows Server 2025, .NET 10 with C# 14, FreeBSD 15, Bazel 9 for C/C++, and Kotlin 2.3.0, plus new checkers for Java and C++. Teams also get Go and Scala coverage, new injection-focused dataflow analysis, and lower false positive rates. Teams scanning Go or Scala should review results after upgrading—improved detection may discover new findings.
Recent Rapid Scan Static updates expand detection coverage across JVM languages and close gaps in credential exposure detection for Spring-based applications, adding 37 new and modified checks across Go, Java, Kotlin, Scala, and Java configuration files. These updates also include AI credential exposure detection for hardcoded LLM provider API keys (discussed above in the “AI-driven security and automation” section).
During active release cycles, teams often need stable scan behavior. Version locking helps prevent scanner updates from introducing unexpected findings at the wrong time—giving teams the stability to ship on schedule while preserving the ability to adopt updated engines when the timing is right.
Previously, locking into the recommended SAST version fixed the full scan but allowed Rapid Scan Static to update independently. With Static Analysis Version Selection, locking any static analysis version now locks both together for consistent, reproducible scan results.
Polaris now displays which languages and package managers it detects in a codebase and whether the selected scan type fully supports them, helping teams understand coverage and choose the right workflow.
Language metadata appears directly in the UI, with alerts when a scan type does not fully support a dominant build-required language. The result is clearer scan coverage, less guesswork, and more confidence in the findings teams act on.
These updates continue Polaris’ focus on reducing friction across security, compliance, and development workflows. From stronger integrations and better scan transparency to deeper license intelligence and more-flexible reporting, Polaris continues to evolve with modern AppSec needs.
Ready to explore these enhancements? Log into Polaris to see what’s new. For more details on these capabilities, check out our full release documentation or visit our Polaris YouTube channel.
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