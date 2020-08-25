The unprecedented spread of COVID-19 has the world scrambling to navigate a new normal. The World Health Organization (WHO) has underscored the importance of identifying COVID-19 cases and isolating them before they spread. Testing and tracing is vital to this effort, and all individuals in contact with an infected individual must be identified to mitigate further spread of the virus.

Mobile application technology offers a powerful solution to facilitate the collection of data about user movements and points of contact. To defeat COVID-19 there must be a robust and effective track and trace app that can reliably provide the data needed to stop the spread. But there are numerous complications of such an undertaking, and they all must be considered throughout the development process.

In a recent interactive Lunch and Learn COVID-19 webinar, two Black Duck top security consultants, Ian Ashworth and Bhavin Shah, discuss principal considerations and challenges associated with creating a track and trace app. To learn about the key takeaways, keep reading. For a more complete understanding of the topic, watch the webinar.