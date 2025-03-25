A penetration test (pen test) is an authorized simulated attack performed on a computer system to evaluate its security. Penetration testers use the same tools, techniques, and processes as attackers to find and demonstrate the business impacts of weaknesses in a system. Penetration tests usually simulate a variety of attacks that could threaten a business. They can examine whether a system is robust enough to withstand attacks from authenticated and unauthenticated positions, as well as a range of system roles. With the right scope, a pen test can dive into any aspect of a system.
Ideally, software and systems were designed from the start with the aim of eliminating dangerous security flaws. A pen test provides insight into how well that aim was achieved. Pen testing can help an organization
Depending on the goals of a pen test, testers are given varying degrees of information about, or access to, the target system. In some cases, the pen testing team takes one approach at the start and sticks with it. Other times, the testing team evolves its strategy as its awareness of the system increases during the pen test. There are three levels of pen test access.
Pen testers simulate attacks by motivated adversaries. To do this, they typically follow a plan that includes the following steps:
A comprehensive approach to pen testing is essential for optimal risk management. This entails testing all the areas in your environment.
There is no one-size-fits-all tool for pen testing. Instead, different targets require different sets of tools for port scanning, application scanning, Wi-Fi break-ins, or direct penetration of the network. Broadly speaking, the types of pen testing tools fit into five categories.
Although pen testing is mostly a manual effort, pen testers do use automated scanning and testing tools. But they also go beyond the tools and use their knowledge of the latest attack techniques to provide more in-depth testing than a vulnerability assessment (i.e., automated testing).
Manual pen testing
Manual pen testing uncovers vulnerabilities and weaknesses not included in popular lists (e.g., OWASP Top 10) and tests business logic that automated testing can overlook (e.g., data validation, integrity checks). A manual pen test can also help identify false positives reported by automated testing. Because pen testers are experts who think like adversaries, they can analyze data to target their attacks and test systems and websites in ways automated testing solutions following a scripted routine cannot.
Automated testing
Automated testing generates results faster and needs fewer specialized professionals than a fully manual pen testing process. Automated testing tools track results automatically and can sometimes export them to a centralized reporting platform. Also, the results of manual pen tests can vary from test to test, whereas running automated testing repeatedly on the same system will produce the same results.
With the frequency and severity of security breaches increasing year after year, organizations have never had a greater need for visibility into how they can withstand attacks. Regulations such as PCI DSS and HIPAA mandate periodic pen testing to remain current with their requirements. With these pressures in mind, here are some pros and cons for this type of defect discovery technique.
Pros of pen testing
Cons of pen testing
