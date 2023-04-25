Fast, flexible security anyone can use

The Polaris platform gives your organization access to AppSec testing with all the benefits of cloud-based security as a service (SaaS). Polaris fAST Static and Polaris fAST SCA offer a cost-effective way for your organization to access best-in-class AST tools without having to purchase and maintain expensive hardware and software installations in-house.

The Polaris platform also means that your application security testing is no longer dependent on in-house expertise or a complicated infrastructure. Your organization can rapidly scale your AppSec testing efforts as needed without incurring additional costs or hiring new staff.

Because they are cloud-based, Polaris fAST Static and Polaris fAST SCA can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection, so your developers to work remotely and collaborate with team members around the world. They can set up continuous AppSec testing to identify and remediate security vulnerabilities across your entire SDLC, ensuring that your organization is secure—from coding, to build integration, to preproduction deployment.

Polaris fAST Static and Polaris fAST SCA enable teams to run multiple types of AppSec scans concurrently and deliver comprehensive test results that can be viewed from a single unified platform. The Polaris platform can be easily integrated into existing DevOps workflows and toolchains, and it can be used to test applications developed in most language or frameworks, which makes incorporating security testing into the development cycle easy. Developers can easily onboard and offboard projects at any time, without having to rely on the AppSec team, making security testing easier to perform earlier and minimizing the risk of issues being pushed downstream. And easy security testing is security testing that will get done.