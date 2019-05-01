Bipartisan group introduces IoT cybersecurity bill

A bipartisan group of senators and House members has reintroduced a bill to improve on the glaring, ubiquitous insecurities of IoT devices. The IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2019—an updated version of a similar bill filed in 2017—proposes to leave the details about how manufacturers and vendors should improve the security of their products to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

But it would, according to a press release from Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, “require that devices purchased by the U.S. government meet certain minimum security requirements.”

DARPA and Galois team up for secure voting machines

The DoD’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has signed a $10 million contract with Oregon-based Galois to design a secure, verifiable and transparent voting system that it hopes will be bulletproof to hackers.

The transparency will come through the system generating a paper trail—the record of votes won’t be just digital.

As Motherboard reported, DARPA hopes the security will come through using secure, open source hardware, publishing the source code for the software online and bringing prototypes to the DEF CON Voting Village this summer and next, to let hackers try to find bugs or other vulnerabilities in them.

The agency also plans to have some university researchers test the systems during the coming year.

The Galois prototypes won’t be sold commercially but will be made available for existing voting system vendors or others to “adopt and customize without costly licensing fees or the millions of dollars it would take to research and develop a secure system from scratch.”