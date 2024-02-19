What is AI?

The building block of AI is deep learning, which is computers replicating specific brain regions or neurons to mimic how the brain works to do useful tasks. Artificial intelligence is software that has been trained instead of programmed. Training in this context mean going through a machine learning (ML) process that involves tuning the neural network that the AI runs on to provide an expected response to specially selected inputs. The most common method of training involves processing enormous amounts of data, fine-tuning the neural network, and then building an internal rule system that can be applied to decision-making or content generation.

While early AI applications were simple due to hardware, training data, and time constraints, modern AI systems take advantage of the latest silicon architectures and computing technologies. Over time, the landscape of AI has evolved dramatically, with modern AI demonstrating increased complexity, capability, and versatility far beyond the basic tasks that AI would demonstrate in university labs.

The advent of commonly available, powerful AI has found applications in various fields, from facial recognition to decision inputs, while generative AI, exemplified by models like ChatGPT, has taken on tasks like content creation. These ongoing advancements underscore the imperative for security professionals to comprehend these technologies, their risks, and potential solutions, as the applications of AI continue to expand exponentially.