I love the boundless possibilities of modern software development. Anyone with a computer and an internet connection can code. More than any other time in human history, each of us has the power to build something in software, to realize whatever we can imagine.

At the same time, a thriving ecosystem of open source software components allows us to stand upon the shoulders of giants, to quickly assemble huge building blocks of existing functionality that can rocket us toward our own goals.

At some point, of course, reality intrudes. Gravity is a harsh mistress. If we create buildings, they must not collapse. If we create airplanes, they must stay aloft until they’re ready to land.

If we create software, it must not fail, either by accident or under attack.