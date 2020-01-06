The journey to better security for connected medical devices continues to be a bumpy one.

Yes, there is progress, experts agree. But it is incremental and still not keeping pace with the threats. It’s not so much one step forward and two steps back. It’s more that for every step forward the healthcare industry takes, the number and sophistication of the threats grows by two steps, or more.

There is little debate about the value of connected devices in improving health and prolonging lives—especially when everything from wearables to “implantables,” infusion pumps, and smart insulin pens can be operated remotely for those who live in areas far from hospitals or for elders who have difficulty traveling.

But as has been said many times and is still being demonstrated at numerous security conferences, cyber vulnerabilities in those devices or in the systems and networks that support them could allow malicious hackers to turn healing tools into lethal weapons, or to use them as leverage for ransom or blackmail.