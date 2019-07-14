Hackers are targeting your web apps. How do you stop them? Set priorities.

Setting priorities, as most of us have learned (sometimes through bitter experience), is fundamental to success.

So it should be no surprise that setting priorities is fundamental to securing your digital assets. To do so, you have to catalog what you have (and therefore what you need to protect). You have to figure out which “attack surfaces” stand out to hackers looking to get inside your system. And you have to use the right tools to keep attackers out.

Fortunately, all that is possible. It just takes some time, effort, and, yes, investment.