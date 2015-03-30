Can your customers trust you to process their transactions and safeguard their personal information? Can you be sure online sales follow the business rules you’ve put in place?

If you are like most e-commerce companies, you’ve been pushing the envelope to create applications that are increasingly easy to use, accessible from any device, and personalized to your customers’ favorite content and buying habits. Your customers can browse a seemingly limitless menu of products and place orders anywhere, anytime, with the swipe of a finger.

Unfortunately, advances in e-commerce have also attracted a sophisticated invasion of new security threats. Online criminals are bolder and more creative than ever in how they exploit e-commerce weaknesses, stealing personal data, and disrupting sales. Just one successful attack can wreak havoc on your reputation and cost you money and customers.

Conventional penetration testing—which focuses mainly on OWASP or WASC standards such as SQL injection, XSS, and CSRF—often isn’t enough to secure e-commerce applications in the rapidly evolving threat environment.

So what can you do to protect your business?

Specialized penetration testing is tailored to e-commerce functional modules and can identify issues specific to e-commerce design, including mobile payments and integrations with third-party vendors and products. Let’s dig deeper.