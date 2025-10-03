According to Robert Charette, as summarized on the QSM blog, “The first production car to incorporate embedded software was the 1977 General Motors Oldsmobile Toronado which had an electronic control unit (ECU) that managed electronic spark timing. By 1981, GM had deployed about 50,000 lines of engine control software code across their entire domestic passenger car line.”

Joe Madden at QSM notes that cars “cars now depend on millions of lines of code running up to 100 networked ECUs … which control and monitor everything from the powertrain” to safety systems such as airbags and braking.

Statista projects that by 2025, there will be over 400 million connected cars in operation, up from some 237 million in 2021.