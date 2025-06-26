Black Duck® SCA provides complete visibility into your software supply chain by automatically identifying security, quality, and license compliance risks from open source and third-party code in applications and containers. Black Duck uses multiple scanning technologies to identify open source dependencies and offers prioritization and remediation guidance with insights and actionable alerts around vulnerabilities, license risk, and component health. Black Duck simplifies Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management with importing and exporting capabilities that enable teams to align with customer, industry, and regulatory requirements and comply with SBOM standards, such as SPDX and CycloneDx formats.

Coverity® Static Analysis is a fast, accurate, and highly scalable static application security testing (SAST) solution that helps development and security teams address security and quality defects early in the software development life cycle (SDLC), track and manage risks across the application portfolio, and ensure compliance with security and coding standards. Coverity enables you to seamlessly secure your proprietary code and guarantee infrastructure-as-code security so that your proprietary code isn’t the weak link in the software supply chain.

Continuous Dynamic™ delivers fast and easy dynamic application security testing (DAST), optimized for developer needs. It systematically tests all the access points of your web applications through a headless browser to intercept and analyze JavaScript and AJAX requests, even as newly created forms are populated. It checks for the OWASP Top 10 web application security risks as well as other known security weaknesses and vulnerabilities, providing step-by-step instructions on how to eliminate any detected issues. Monitoring application behavior is a critically important way to ensure you are protecting yourself from potential supply chain threats.

