The Challenge: Gain Visibility into Third-Party Risks

As Austria’s logistics backbone and an international ecommerce provider, Austrian Post Group’s operations are immense.

The company processes over 500 million letters and 224 million parcels in Austria every year, and more than half a billion parcels are transported worldwide. To support this level of activity, the development teams rely on open source software to build applications faster and more efficiently.

However, prior to 2023, the organization faced a critical challenge common to many enterprises: lack of visibility into the third-party risks that are part and parcel of a complex software supply chain.

“We did not actively monitor and manage open source code prior to Black Duck,” explains Mile Bernad, specialist, IT-security at Austrian Post.

Without a dedicated software composition analysis (SCA) solution, the security and development teams faced a critical problem: they had no way to detect—let alone manage—the third-party components composing their applications. This lack of a clear inventory made it impossible to accurately assess risk or pinpoint vulnerabilities within their codebase.

Ultimately, this rendered the company’s software supply chain a black box—and a significant operational liability in a threat landscape where attacks are constantly on the rise.

Austrian Post Group decided to proactively address this issue, evaluating SCA solutions and conducting an in-house technology review without the influence of external systems integrators. The goal was to find a tool that offered robust capabilities without disrupting developer velocity.