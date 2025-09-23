The challenge: Rigorous testing of code quality and security

“Software security is a priority to our customers and something they expect from trusted partners such as Visuality,” said Limor Segal-Shevah, automation manager at Visuality Systems. “We wanted to clearly demonstrate that our solutions have been rigorously tested to protect our customer’s products and applications.”

A leader in developing SMB client and server-based solutions, Visuality’s client roster includes industry leaders in consumer devices, aerospace and defense, automotive, and industrial and medical devices. Visuality’s NQ product line is the most common commercial SMB solution used in the world today.

“Whether printers, home appliances, Java applications, medical equipment, or automotive entertainment systems, our customers create a variety of software applications running on different hardware and software, each with specific requirements,” said Segal-Shevah.

“All have the need for network connectivity because in today’s world, devices and applications can’t work in isolation anymore. Many applications and embedded devices are communicating with back-end Windows systems through the server message block or SMB protocol, the default standard in Windows systems. Network vulnerabilities can provide hackers with the opportunity to gain access to confidential information or use a system to execute attacks,” Segal-Shevah said.

“Software vulnerabilities are usually the result of coding mistakes,” she continued. “Malicious attacks exploit flaws in code, and Visuality developers need proactive detection tools to uncover bugs in the code they write to avoid those flaws.”