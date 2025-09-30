Development methodologies such as agile and DevOps have enabled legacy organizations to keep up with digital-first disrupters such as Amazon, Netflix, and Uber. But with success comes challenges, especially in the area of security. Organizations on the bleeding edge of DevOps need to build security into their processes, workflows, and tool integrations throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC).



But how does an enterprise remove the cross-functional silos and incorporate security seamlessly across the SDLC?

This eBook examines the challenges and opportunities of turning DevOps into DevSecOps, and shows why many organizations are using interactive application security testing (IAST) as the catalyst for their DevSecOps transformation.