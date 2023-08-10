With generative AI tools like ChatGPT, GitHub Copilot, and Tabnine flooding the software development space, software developers are quickly adopting these technologies to help automate everyday development tasks. And the use of these AI tools is continuing to expand exponentially, as evidenced by a recent Stack Overflow survey that found an overwhelming 70% of its 89,000 respondents are either currently employing AI tools in their development process or are planning to do so in 2023.

In response to the growing AI landscape, Black Duck is proud to announce a preview of its new AI code analysis API, which enables developers to analyze code generated by AI tools and identify open source snippets and related license and copyright terms. Available via the Black Duck Polaris SaaS platform and powered by Black Duck® snippet analysis, developers simply provide code blocks generated by AI tools and receive feedback regarding whether it matches an open source project, and if so, which license the project is associated with. With this information, teams can have confidence that they are not building and shipping applications that contain someone else’s protected intellectual property.

Black Duck Senior Sales Engineer Frank Tomasello recently hosted a webinar, “Black Duck Snippet Matching and Generative AI Models,” to discuss the rise of AI and how our snippet analysis technology helps protect teams and IP in this uncertain frontier. We touch upon the key webinar takeaways below.