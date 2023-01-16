Finding hard-coded secrets before you suffer a breach

Understanding hard-coded secrets

Hard-coded secrets include any type of sensitive information, such as usernames, passwords, SSH keys, and access tokens. They can be easily leaked to an attacker if an application’s source or configuration contains them. To help understand why this happens, consider the following Java code snippet:

[php]private bool isAdmin (String username, String password)

{

if (username.equals(“admin”) && password.equals(“letmepass”))

return true;

else

return false;

}

[/php]

A developer might insert such a block of code for local testing purposes and forget to remove it. When this Java source code is compiled, the resulting executable JAR file will contain the strings “admin” and “letmepass.” Wherever this executable is placed, whether downloaded into a mobile device through app stores, deployed into a server, or dropped into any type of system, the strings can be scraped if a hacker gets access to their underlying storage.

Often, the easiest route to gain access to records is simply to log into a system using these easily obtained leaked passwords or access tokens.