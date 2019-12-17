It is not breaking news that the Internet of Things (IoT) is growing—exponentially. It is fast becoming, as many have labeled it, the Internet of Everything.

It has also been obvious all along that the security of IoT devices isn’t keeping pace with that growth. But this news apparently still hasn’t penetrated the general consciousness of many users or creators.

Tim Mackey, principal security strategist at Black Duck, in a recent webcast interview with Security Weekly, noted that gap in response to host Mike Shemas’ opening question: “When you are thinking of IoT, what is one of the first messages you want to send about its ecosystem?”