The rise of AI coding assistants

AI coding assistants, including Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT, have emerged as powerful allies for developers. These tools augment human creativity and efficiency by suggesting code snippets, catching errors, and providing context-aware recommendations. However, with great power comes great responsibility. Teams must navigate the risks associated with AI-generated code while harnessing its potential.

Join our third session featuring Patrick Carey, senior director of product marketing for Black Duck, who will share insights on maximizing productivity while mitigating risks. Here’s what’s in store.

Key risks and precautions

Quality risks : While AI can accelerate development, it may not always produce elegant or maintainable code. Balancing speed with quality is crucial.

: While AI can accelerate development, it may not always produce elegant or maintainable code. Balancing speed with quality is crucial. Intellectual property risks: Be mindful of licensing and ownership implications. Some AI models incorporate open source code, requiring compliance with relevant licenses.

Safeguards for confident use