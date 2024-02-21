Even as the speed of software development increases, security remains a paramount concern. As organizations strive to keep pace with rapid innovation, they grapple with the dual challenge of maintaining agility while ensuring the security of their software products. Enter AppSec on the Move 2024, a pivotal event that promises to shed light on strategies for improving the return on investment (ROI) of application security (AppSec).
Software has permeated every industry, from healthcare to finance, and entertainment to logistics. With this widespread adoption comes an array of security challenges. How can development teams stay ahead of the curve, delivering secure software without compromising speed? The answer lies in understanding the intricacies of AppSec and finding effective ways to consolidate insight, processes, and tools.
Security teams have responded to the growing threat landscape by deploying an arsenal of tools. These tools address various aspects of security, from vulnerability scanning to code analysis, and penetration testing to threat modeling. However, this proliferation has unintended consequences. Teams now grapple with complexity, friction in the software development life cycle (SDLC), and an inflated total cost of ownership (TCO).
Recognizing the need for efficiency and simplicity, organizations are increasingly turning to vendor consolidation. According to Gartner, the percentage of organizations pursuing consolidation rose from 29% in 2020 to a staggering 75% in 2022. But consolidation is not merely about reducing the number of vendors; it’s about optimizing the entire AppSec ecosystem.
AI coding assistants, including Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT, have emerged as powerful allies for developers. These tools augment human creativity and efficiency by suggesting code snippets, catching errors, and providing context-aware recommendations. However, with great power comes great responsibility. Teams must navigate the risks associated with AI-generated code while harnessing its potential.
